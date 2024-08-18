Constitutional Court President Receives Annual Human Rights Report From NCHR

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Constitutional Court President Mohammad Mahadeen On Sunday received the annual report on human rights conditions in Jordan from Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) Samar Haj Hassan.

During the ceremony, Mahadeen underscored how the centre's objectives align with the mission of the Constitutional Court, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hajj Hassan noted that the report, required by Article 12 of the NCHR's Law, offers a yearly assessment of human rights and is submitted to the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Cabinet.

The report covers three main areas: civil and political rights; economic, social and cultural rights; and the rights of vulnerable groups.

It also includes four annexes: An evaluation of the recommendations from the 2022 report, the centre's response to the Gaza conflict, an analysis of complaints received in 2023, and a summary of the centre's achievements and activities throughout the year at national, regional and international levels.