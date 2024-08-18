Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya stated that India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait aims to complete the joint efforts for strengthening the historic bilateral relations.

KUWAIT -- A team of the Kuwait University's College of Engineering and students claimed the first place and the grand prix at the Seeds for the Future 2024 Middle East and Central Asia competition which concluded in Uzbekistan.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's medical facilities and prevention centers are well prepared to protect public health amid outbreaks of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact, in Africa and beyond, the health ministry said.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Football Association (KFA) introduced Argentine Coach Juan Pizzi as the new manager (head coach) of Kuwait National football team during a press conference. (end) mb