Qatari PM, UN Chief Tackle Unrest In Gaza Strip
8/18/2024 7:15:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani tackled, in a phone call with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Sunday, the latest developments in Gaza Strip.
According to Qatari news agency (QNA), during the phone call, the two also delved into the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.
The UN Secretary-General voiced his appreciation for the State of Qatar's continuous efforts aimed at a just, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue. (end)
