Chinese State Giants Expand Their Hold On Brazil’S Energy And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese state-owned enterprises are increasingly dominating Brazil's and infrastructure sectors.



Their investments now exceed R$ 280 billion ($51 billion). This surge marks a significant shift in Brazil's economic landscape.



The figures are derived from a comprehensive analysis conducted by Poder360, which was published today.



Over the past decade, Chinese interest in Brazil has grown significantly . State-owned enterprises have secured numerous and state energy and infrastructure concessions.



State Grid, a major Chinese energy company, leads this investment wave. The company controls in São Paulo Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz (CPFL) and in Rio Grande do Sul Rio Grande Energia (RGE).







These companies manage key electricity distribution networks in these two key states and across several other Brazilian regions.



By 2028, State Grid will invest further R$ 28.4 billion ($5.1 billion) to improve these networks.



Additionally, State Grid plans another R$ 150 billion ($27.3 billion) in renewable energy generation and transmission infrastructure.



Altogether, they aim to invest R$ 200 billion ($36.36 billion) in Brazil. In 2023, State Grid acquired a significant transmission project worth R$ 18.1 billion ($3.3 billion).



They will build an ultra-high voltage line connecting Maranhão to Goiás, spanning 1,513 kilometers.



This project, crucial for transporting wind and solar energy from the Northeast, has a 72-month completion timeline.



Other Chinese state-owned enterprises are also expanding in Brazil's energy sector. Energy China announced a $10 billion investment in 2023 for renewable energy and green hydrogen projects.

Chinese Giants Expand Their Hold on Brazil's Energy and Infrastructure

Meanwhile, CTG, which operates 17 hydroelectric plants, will invest R$ 3 billion ($545 million) to enhance its Ilha Solteira and Jupiá plants.



CTG also plans R$ 6.4 billion ($1.16 billion) in new wind and solar projects. Moreover, SPIC, another energy state-owned enterprise, is investing R$ 780 million ($142 million) in a wind complex in Rio Grande do Norte.



Beyond energy, CRRC secured a R$ 14.6 billion ($2.65 billion) concession for the São Paulo-Campinas Intercity Train project in 2024.



CRRC partnered with the Brazilian group Comporte for this project. In addition, CRRC and CCCC are involved in the R$ 9 billion ($1.64 billion) Salvador-Itaparica Bridge project.



This project receives 80% funding from the Chinese consortium and 20% from the Bahia state government.



These investments underscore China's expanding economic influence in Brazil. Chinese state-owned enterprises are reshaping the country's infrastructure and energy sectors.



Their presence in Brazil continues to grow, marking a new era of cooperation.

MENAFN18082024007421016031ID1108573277