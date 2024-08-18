Dubai: 5 Ways Tourists Can Contact Police To Recover Lost Items, Stay Safe

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 9:30 AM

Tourists flock to the UAE every year, visiting to see the attractions of the Emirates, in the secure environment that the country is known for. While incidents can take place anywhere, the authorities respond swiftly, ensuring safety and convenience for all.

Dubai also has a force particularly for tourists, called the Dubai Police. Dubai Police can be reached through 5 ways for easy access to their services and assistance 24/7.

The latest version of the Dubai Police Smart app allows tourists from around the world to submit inquiries and reports effortlessly.Tourists can also use the Dubai Police website.Visiting one of the Smart Police Stations (SPS) located throughout Dubai, which operate 24/7 without human intervention allows tourists to submit suggestions and reports with ease.Tourists can contact the 901 call centre for non-emergency calls.The Dubai Tourist Police email at ... is accessible to tourists from all parts of the world.

In May 2024, Dubai Police came to the aid of a British tourist hiking in the challenging terrain of Hatta mountains. The tourist was unable to move due to exhaustion and high blood pressure. After receiving an emergency alert, the police located him, administered first aid, and airlifted him to a hospital.

Tourists, and the general public, must contact the emergency number 999 or the SOS service on the Dubai Police app in case of emergencies in mountainous or valley areas.

The Dubai Tourist Police received 3,509 comments, inquiries, and suggestions from tourists since the start of the year, following 7,652 interactions last year, according to a post on X.

"The feedback has significantly improved the guides' ability to provide police and security services, recover lost items, and help tourists return to their accommodations or home countries, thereby enhancing their overall experience in Dubai," said Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of the Tourist Police Department.

