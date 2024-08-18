Dubai: Fire In Barsha Building Brought Under Control Authorities Respond In Less Than 6 Minutes
Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 4:44 PM
Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 8:00 PM
A fire broke out in a building under construction in Dubai's Al Barsha late Saturday. In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Dubai Civil Defence described the blaze in the 30-storey building as 'moderate'.
Firefighters reached the spot in under six minutes after the incident was reported at 10pm. Civil defence personnel from two stations began evacuation and firefighting operations soon after.
They brought the blaze under control in under three hours, with no casualties reported. It entered the cooling phase at 2.18am.
The civil defence has not revealed the cause of the fire, but said the site was handed over to the relevant authorities“according to standard procedures”.
