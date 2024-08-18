Greenovator Incubation Foundation Concludes Two-Day Startup Evaluation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Greenovator Incubation Foundation (GIF) at NIT Srinagar, a Section 8 company established under the NIDHI Scheme of the DST, of Science and Technology, successfully concluded a two-day startup evaluation event.

This event was part of the Call for Startup Application 2.0 initiative.

The evaluation was conducted in a hybrid mode, featuring a distinguished panel of experts from various industries and regions. The panel included Rajiv Bose, Consultant and Startup Mentor; Shahid Ansari, Founder and CEO of Startup Kashmir; Prof. Babar Ahmed, Senior Patron of Mechatronics, Haptics, Robotics, MEMS Modelling and Simulation, Dr. Shabir A Sofi, HOD IT Dept., NIT Srinagar; Dr. Saad Parvez, PI GIF NIT Srinagar; and Shahid Abbas Mir, CEO GIF NIT Srinagar.

A diverse array of startups from across India showcased their innovative ideas at the evaluation event. The rigorous screening process screened more than 45 promising ventures with a wide range of backgrounds. Among the participants were several startups with unique patented technologies.

The evaluation panel also saw participation from NIT students, alumni, agritech experts, educators, and entrepreneurs. Pitches were delivered both in-person and virtually, reflecting the dynamic and growing startup ecosystem.

The evaluation process has concluded, and the results will be announced soon after further deliberations with the shortlisted startups. This initiative highlights the nurturing environment for startups in Kashmir, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The Kashmir startup ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with new startups and entrepreneurs emerging daily, creating significant disruptions in the valley and across India.