Gadget Review: Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III Is A Versatile Shot

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Traditionalists would have you believe that the art of photography is dying out. The reality is it's actually only evolving into something else. Just as traditional art – the variety done with pencils, oil paint, watercolour, etc. – has evolved into digital art and then AI art, photography has evolved into videography, more specifically vlogging. It's still pictorial storytelling, but with moving images instead of still.

Canon gets this. And as the world's premier camera manufacturer, it has responded with its products, which not only serve this new trend but also seek to save its market territory from the increasing encroachment of mobile phone cameras. However, no matter how advanced the shooters on the latest mobile phones get, they are still not at a level where they can compete with purpose-built cameras, especially one like the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

The new G7 X represents a notable evolution from its predecessor, the Canon G7 X Mark II. This compact camera retains much of what made the original models popular among both photographers and vloggers but introduces several significant upgrades that enhance its versatility and performance. With a fresh 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, a DIGIC 8 processing engine, and the ability to shoot at up to 30 frames per second (fps) with the new Raw Burst mode, the G7 X Mark III builds on a strong legacy.

Canon's focus on video enhancements is evident in the G7 X Mark III, particularly given the popularity of previous models among vloggers. The camera now supports 4K UHD video recording without any crop, an improvement over its predecessor's 1080p capabilities. This upgrade makes it a robust option for high-resolution video content creation. Additionally, the inclusion of a 3.5mm microphone input caters to content creators who need superior audio quality, and the camera's new livestreaming feature allows direct streaming to YouTube, adding to its appeal for live broadcasters.

The G7 X Mark III continues to use the same lens as the previous model, which provides a 24-100mm equivalent zoom range with a maximum aperture of f/1.8-2.8. This lens is versatile for a range of shooting situations, from wide-angle landscapes to close-up portraits. The camera retains the flip-up LCD screen that is particularly useful for selfies and vlogging, and the overall build quality is solid. The body is designed to sit comfortably in the hand, with a well-sculpted grip and ample rubber padding for improved comfort and security. The camera also features four physical control dials, which contribute to a more tactile and intuitive shooting experience.

One of the key advancements in the G7 X Mark III is its improved burst shooting capabilities. The camera can capture images at 20fps in full resolution, more than double the speed of the G7 X Mark II. The new 30fps Raw Burst mode allows even faster shooting, although this mode does not support autofocus or auto-exposure. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for capturing fast-moving subjects, making the G7 X Mark III a valuable tool for dynamic shooting scenarios – so the next time you want to capture Lewis Hamilton's winning car zooming past you on the Yas Marina circuit, you have easy access to a tool that enables you to do that.

Despite its many strengths, the G7 X Mark III is not without its shortcomings. One notable drawback is its battery life, which is rated for approximately 265 shots per charge. This may be insufficient for users who engage in extended shooting sessions or require the camera for continuous video recording. Consequently, carrying spare batteries becomes a necessity, particularly for content creators who rely on the camera for long periods.

Another limitation is the absence of a hotshoe. While the camera does have a microphone input, it lacks a hotshoe for attaching external accessories, which would have been useful for mounting additional equipment like external lights or flashes. The lack of a viewfinder may also be a downside for some users, particularly those who prefer using a viewfinder for composing shots in bright conditions or for more precise framing.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III excels in usability and design. The camera features a responsive three-inch touchscreen LCD that tilts upward 180 degrees, making it easy to frame selfies and vlogs. The interface is based on Canon's EOS-style menu system, offering extensive control over various settings. The physical controls are generally well-placed, with a defined grip and metal control ring that enhance the overall feel of the camera. However, some users might find the exposure compensation dial to be a bit stiff and recessed, which can make adjustments less convenient.

The camera's autofocus system performs well, especially in good lighting conditions. The face detection feature is particularly effective, quickly identifying and tracking subjects. Although the G7 X Mark III's autofocus system doesn't combine phase-detection and contrast-detection like some rivals, it still delivers satisfactory performance for most shooting scenarios.

The image quality produced by the G7 X Mark III is generally very good. The 20.1MP sensor captures sharp, detailed images with accurate colours and low noise, especially at lower ISO settings. However, the camera can sometimes be prone to overexposure, which can wash out colours in bright conditions. Additionally, while the lens offers a good focal range, it can exhibit some softness at the edges, particularly at wide-angle and telephoto settings. Despite these minor issues, the overall image quality remains impressive.

Video performance is also strong, with the ability to record in both 4K and Full HD resolutions. The G7 X Mark III provides detailed and vibrant footage, albeit with some potential wind noise in outdoor recordings, but this is typical for cameras in this category.

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a versatile and capable compact camera. Its enhanced video capabilities, including 4K recording and livestreaming, make it a strong choice for vloggers and content creators. The improved burst shooting speed and solid handling further add to its appeal. However, the limited battery life and absence of a hotshoe are notable drawbacks that potential buyers should consider.

The G7 X Mark III successfully carves out its niche as a well-rounded, high-performance camera suitable for both video production and still photography. If you're a vlogger who also likes to shoot great still images, then this Dh3,445 Canon is a value-for-money evolution of the camera for you that can elevate both your reels and stills to a higher level.

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III compact camera

Hits:

- 4K video capability

- Vibrant still images

- Ease of use

Misses:

- Battery needs more power

- No hotshoe for attachments

Price:

Dh3,445

Rating: 4 stars

ALSO READ:

Gadget Review: Soundcore H30i offers great sonic performance

Gadget Review: Soundcore Pyro Mini portable Bluetooth speaker is tiny but fierce

Gadget Review: The latest Echo device makes for a bright wake-up call