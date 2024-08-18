War Update: 81 Clashes Along Frontlines, Pokrovsk Axis Remains Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Ukraine Army's combat engagements with the Russian invasion force has reached 81 since day-start while the enemy remains most active in the Pokrovsk axis where they launched 24 assaults.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the areas of Shalyhine, Slavhorod, Porozok, Bilopillia, Timofiivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Pokrovka, Kamin, and Liskivshchyna were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Also, the Russians launched three involving five glide bombs, targeting Holyshivske, Basivka, and Yunakivka of Sumy region," reads an update as of 16:00 Kyiv time.

Kharkiv axis: two combat clashes took place near Vovchansk and Lyptsi, one battle is still ongoing.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy undertook nine offensive attempts toward Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka. At this time, five assaults are in progress.

Lyman axis: 11 combat clashes took place. The Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Novosadove, and Torske. Ten battles have been completed, one is still ongoing.

Siversk axis: Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy assault near Verkhniokamianske.

Kramatorsk axis: the invading army advanced toward Hryhorivka, Kalynyvka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Predtechyne. A total of eight clashes took place, three of which are still ongoing.

Toretsk axis: the Russians attacked 15 times near Zalizne, Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelypivka. Fourteen assaults have been repelled, one more is in progress.

In addition, the Russian army launched two airstrikes on Dachne and Druzhba.

Pokrovsk axis: the Russians went for 24 assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Novohrodivka, Zavitne, and Mykhailivka. Defense forces held back the onslaught, repelling 19 attacks. Five clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses in the area are being verified.

Also, the Russian army launched five airstrikes involving two glide bombs, targeting Kalynove ​​and launching unguided missiles toward Oleksandropil.

Kurakhove axis: the invaders unsuccessfully attacked six times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka.

Vremivka axis: the enemy stormed the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Rozdolne and Vodiane four times, while another battle is ongoing.

Huliaipole and Orykhiv axes: the invaders launched airstrikes on Dolynka and Kamianske.

Prydniprovia axis: as a result of the fighting, the Russians were forced to retreat.

In other axes of the front, no significant changes were observed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine repelled a massive Russian attack in the areas of ​Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk region.