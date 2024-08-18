One Killed, One Wounded As Russians Shell Rozlyv Village In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 18, one person was killed and one was wounded in the Russian shelling of Rozlyv village in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

“A 25-year-old man was killed. The wounded man was taken to the hospital,” the post reads.

According to the regional governor, seven private houses, one power line and one car were damaged. In addition, Velyka Novosilka also came under shelling - six houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of August 18, the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region killed a 44-year-old man.