Government Report Highlights Strategic Actions To Boost Investment In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 18 (Petra) – The Performance and Achievement Follow-up Unit at the Prime Minister's Office released a report on Sunday detailing progress in stimulating during the first half of 2024, as part of the Economic Modernization Vision.According to the report, the of Investment has activated 95 comprehensive investment services, launching them on a dedicated platform. These services include registration, licensing, investor cards, incentives, exemptions, investment fund registration, and grievance submission.The Ministry has also integrated its internal procedures with key agencies, including Jordan Customs, the Income and Sales Tax Department, and the Civil Defense Directorate.The Ministry has developed a transaction tracking system to automate and streamline comprehensive investment services, improving the investor experience by accelerating and simplifying related procedures. The automation of investment fund registration is complete, with registration requests now being processed through the electronic platform.The report highlighted the establishment of the Infrastructure Investment Fund, owned by Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, aimed at executing several development and infrastructure projects in Jordan.The Ministry has updated investment opportunity models on the invest interactive platform and launched 12 new investment opportunities across the tourism, industry, mining, and energy sectors, with a total investment volume exceeding $3 billion.The content of databases related to economic indicators, international reports, and legislative frameworks has also been refreshed, along with comprehensive plans for industrial development zones managed by the Jordan Industrial Estates Company.The report noted that promotional campaigns targeting external markets, including Britain and Germany, were conducted. Moreover, the initial draft of a financial commitment requirements guide for public-private partnership projects has been prepared, focusing on evaluating financial commitments, analyzing value for money, and assessing risk matrices.