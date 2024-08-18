Bangladeshi Kousik Joins The North Pole Expedition On An Icebreaker Ship

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kousik Ahamed, a Rajshahi University of Engineering and student, joins the fifth scientific and educational expedition titled“Icebreaker of Knowledge”.

The nuclear icebreaker ship '50 Let Pobedy' with 70 participants from various countries on board started its journey from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk on August 13. The expedition is organized by the of Nuclear Information Centers with the support of Rosatom and Znanie Russian Society and is expected to continue until August 22. The expedition coincides with the 65th anniversary of the nuclear icebreaker fleet.

Kousik Ahmed while sharing his feelings said,“I'm approaching this expedition with a sense of purpose and curiosity. This isn't just a trip it's a chance to learn and engage deeply with the Arctic environment. The Northern Sea Route is a hidden treasure, full of possibilities, and I'm eager to explore its potential. The nuclear icebreaker itself is a marvel of engineering, and I want to understand its functions in detail. I'm keen to see how climate change impacts the Arctic and to have meaningful conversations with the people who live in this region and with the crew. On a more personal note, I'm also looking forward to having the mental peace that comes with witnessing polar bears in their natural habitat and the breathtaking Northern Lights.”







Ruslan Sasov, Сaptain of the nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy before giving the command to start the voyage said, "The crew is ready for the voyage along the route from Murmansk to the North Pole and back to Murmansk. Ahead, you have the most exciting journey of your life. We will show you the Arctic as we, sailors of the nuclear icebreaker fleet, see it. The icebreaker will cover one thousand two hundred miles on the voyage to the North Pole. We target to reach the top of the planet on August 17."



On the voyage, the participants will be acquainted with the structure and operation of the icebreaker. They will also see the unique nature of the Arctic, and get an opportunity to send postcards to their relatives from the northernmost post office on Franz Josef Land. Rosatom and Znanie Society will hold lecture courses on various topics for the participants. In addition, they will make a documentary series about the life of an international team of schoolchildren participating in the voyage.

"Fifteen participants of the World Youth Festival, children from the countries where we are actively deploying nuclear technologies, and the best Russian schoolchildren make the team truly international. The Arctic unites talented and goal-oriented people!” said Leonid Irlitsa, DG of Atomflot.

The project "Icebreaker of Knowledge" pursues the goal of popularizing natural sciences and nuclear technologies, finding and supporting talented and gifted children, developing their abilities, and providing them with career guidance.



