Oman Air Delays Salalah Flights Due To Bad Weather
Date
8/18/2024 9:33:16 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Muscat: Oman's flag carrier has announced significant delays to flights between Salalah and Muscat due to the temporary closure of Salalah International Airport caused by adverse weather conditions on August 17.
The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured them that they are working diligently to minimise disruptions.
The airline added that amid adverse weather conditions, Salalah International Airport has been temporarily closed.
The airline is "making every effort to minimise disruptions," Oman Air said in a statement.
The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status on Oman Air's website or through contacting the call centre. The airline further apologised for any inconvenience caused.
-B
MENAFN18082024000163011034ID1108572670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.