KP Braces For New Monsoon Spell: Heavy Rains And Storms Expected

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department has forecasted the onset of a new monsoon spell in the province, expected to begin by tomorrow evening or night.



According to a statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rains and stormy winds are anticipated on August 16.

Monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are expected to enter the upper and central regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by tomorrow night. This will likely result in heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in areas including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, South and North Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.

This new weather system is expected to continue intermittently until August 18. From August 14 to 16, there is a risk of landslides in the upper districts of the province and the potential for flooding, flash floods, and urban flooding in the central and plain areas due to heavy rains.