KP Government Announces New College Admission Policy: Girls Barred From Boys' Colleges

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a new college admission policy, under which girls will no longer be allowed to enroll in boys' colleges. According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this measure aims to address issues related to the allocation of seats specifically reserved for women and to resolve complications arising from the quota system.

Under the new policy, if BS programs are available in women's colleges in a particular area, female students will not be permitted to seek admission to male colleges. The objective of this decision is to alleviate the shortage of seats and the complexities of the quota system, which often result in a reduced number of seats for girls in boys' colleges.

However, the Higher Education Department has stated that if seats remain vacant in female colleges, girls may then be allowed to seek admission in male colleges. This move is intended to ensure a more equitable distribution of available seats in both male and female colleges, thereby providing equal educational opportunities for all students.