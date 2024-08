KAHRAMAA Launches Besolar Service For Distributed Solar Energy Systems

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) has launched a new service called BeSolar to install distributed solar systems. This initiative is in line with the goals of Qatar National Energy Strategy. Consequently, a distributed solar energy policy and a net billing program have been developed to encourage customers to install solar energy systems in their homes, farms, Ezab, factories, and all properties, thereby benefiting from Qatar's renewable solar energy sources.

The benefit of this service is using Qatar's clean and renewable energy sources. Moreover, there are economic advantages for customers through the net billing program. When electricity is generated from solar panels, it is first used to meet the customer's needs, and the surplus is then sent to the grid. A bidirectional meter measures the amount of surplus electricity sent to the grid, and KAHRAMAA will deduct the value of the surplus electricity from the next bill, thereby contributing to the reduction of future bills for the customers.

BeSolar Service also has environmental advantages, contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. This service aims to achieve the goals of Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030). The National Renewable Energy Strategy aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix while maintaining the reliability of the grid and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The strategy also aims to produce 4 gigawatts of central photovoltaic solar energy, which will increase the share of renewable energy in Qatar from 5% to 18% by 2030. Additionally, the strategy has set a goal to produce 200 megawatts of distributed solar energy systems, allowing customers to connect photovoltaic solar systems to their facilities and export surplus electricity to the grid.

Interested customers in installing distributed solar energy systems can contact one of KAHRAMAA-authorized contractors. The process of connecting solar energy systems involves several stages, and it is easy for the customers. All customer needs to do is choose an authorized contractor from KAHRAMAA, who will then follow up on the request and obtain initial approval. The contractor will prepare the technical design, and upon approval for connection, the solar system will be installed. Once the installation is complete, the contractor will notify KAHRAMAA to connect the customer to smart meters and start generating solar energy.

KAHRAMAA has also announced the opening of registration for qualifying contractors and license them to install distributed solar energy systems. An authorized contractor from KAHRAMAA must undergo qualification steps to verify their eligibility to install the systems. These steps include being an authorized electrical contractor from KAHRAMAA, ensuring compliance with KAHRAMAA's requirements regarding experience, personnel, and other criteria, preparing all necessary documents, and signing a self-declaration form. The documents should then be submitted via email to [email protected] .

KAHRAMAA will review the application and contact the contractor. The contractor must attend training, pass an examination, and go on a field visit. Upon completion, the contractor will receive certification, and the contracting company will be licensed to install distributed solar energy systems.