Belarus's Lukashenko Says Third Of His Army Deployed Toward Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko claims he has ordered almost a third of his to move toward the border with Ukraine as over“120,000 Ukrainian soldiers” have allegedly massed up on the other side.

Lukashenko spoke in an interview with the Russian media, Ukrinform reports, referring to BelTa.

"We deployed and placed our military at certain points along the entire border – as it would be in case of war, a defensive effort. Also, there are special services, special operations units, such as Alpha, Almaz, and others, the most prepared ones doing their job," said Lukashenko.

He went on to claim that "escalation" at the border allegedly started late June – early July, when preparations were being made for the Independence Day parade in Minsk. At that time, a lot of "aircraft" and ground forces' units moved from Russia to Belarus to take part in the event, Lukashenko added.

Creating imaginary threats doesn't make them more real - MFA on's statements

According to the Belarusian dictator,“a significant number of Ukrainian troops have been deployed on the border with Belarus because they think that 'Putin will again advance from Belarusian territory.'”

"In response, I had to transfer almost a third of the army to strengthen what we already had there," Lukashenko said.

As the Belarusian media reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned Chargé d'Affaires ad Interim of Ukraine, Olha Tymush, handing her a note of protest "in connection with the violation of the border of the Republic of Belarus by a group of unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Ukraine."

Ukraine's intelligence warns citizens against traveling to

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said the statements by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, of the alleged downing of“air targets from Ukraine” serve to once again incite anti-Ukrainian sentiments and design“imaginary threats”.