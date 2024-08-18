Hugh Jackman Thanks Marvel Prez Kevin Feige For Letting Him Play In Their Sandbox

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Hugh Jackman, whose recent superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine' has set the on fire, has expressed his gratitude to the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

The recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of his Kevin Feige with the director Shawn Levy.

The picture shows both gentlemen engaged in conversation. While Shawn Levy could be seen a bit more invested in the conversation, Kevin appears to keep it light.

Hugh Jackman wrote on the picture,“Thank you for letting me play in your sandbox #KevinFeige. I waited for a long time for this team up (worth the wait).”

'Deadpool & Wolverine' gave a chance to Hugh Jackman to return to his most loved character Wolverine, and also sees him donning the superhero suit. Prior to this, Hugh Jackman last appeared in 'Logan' which was released in 2017.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' sees the two superheroes, who are frenemies of the Marvel universe team up for a mission.

Meanwhile, the film has collected $1.086 billion at the global box office after 23 days of release, reports 'Variety'. In India, the film's total collection stood at $10.5 million after 19 days of its release, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film debuted in theatres on July 26, collecting a mighty $211 million in its US domestic debut to rank as the sixth-biggest opening weekend of all time. Since then, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' has remained a massive draw with $516 million in North America and $568 million internationally.

As per 'Variety', it surpassed the entire theatrical runs of its predecessors - 2016's 'Deadpool' with $783 million and 2018's 'Deadpool 2' with $786 million after just two weeks in theatres.

It's now the second blockbuster of 2024.