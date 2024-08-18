Arab League Calls For Providing Urgent Educational Needs In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Arab League stressed on Sunday that the education sector in Palestine requires necessary support to mitigate the impact of the disaster it is facing as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip.

This came in a speech by the Head of the Arab League's sector of the Palestinian Affairs and Occupied Arab Territories Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali at the opening of the emergency meeting of the Educational Affairs Council of the Palestinian Children.

The two-day meeting will discuss the serious challenges and urgent needs of the educational process in Palestine, especially in Gaza Strip, in the presence of the Palestinian Minister of Education and Higher Education Amjad Barham.

Abu Ali pointed out that the Israeli war of annihilation against the Palestinian people continues with war crimes, genocide and systematic destruction of various forms and causes of life and construction in Gaza Strip.

He added that these violations undermine the historical and legal status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and against international laws, targeting the education sector in particular.

He explained that the Israeli occupation has been targeting (UNRWA) and its schools, which were transformed into shelters that were not spared from destruction, resulted in huge human and material losses.

He expressed his deep appreciation for all the Arab initiatives and efforts made to support the education sector in Palestine and for the role of the Council of Educational Affairs for the Children of Palestine in this field.

The meeting will discuss ways to provide financial support to cover the costs of the infrastructure and the intervention plan that will be carried out in the short and long term (in the short term, USD 300 million for temporary schools and USD 500 million in the long term).

The meeting will also discuss ways to provide financial support to cover salaries and operating expenses, as well as mechanisms to support the ministry's efforts to present the issue of education in Gaza in international political, legal and educational forums.

Kuwait will be represented at the meeting by the Second Secretary of the Permanent Delegation of Kuwait to the League of Arab States Bader Al-Muhaileb. (end)

