Alibaba's falling profits highlight challenges amid China's economic slowdown

(MENAFN) Chinese leader Alibaba reported a 29 percent decline in quarterly net profit, reflecting the impact of China's economic slowdown on consumer spending and business profitability. For the first quarter of its fiscal year, Alibaba's net fell to 24.3 billion yuan (USD3.3 billion), down from 34.3 billion yuan a year earlier. Despite this drop, the company saw a 4 percent increase in revenues, reaching 243.2 billion yuan (USD30.8 billion). This revenue growth underscores Alibaba's continued prominence in the digital and online retail sector, serving as an indicator of consumer trends in China.



The challenging economic environment has intensified competition for Alibaba, particularly from JD.com, which reported a significant boost in quarterly profits, nearly doubling its earnings by 92 percent to 12.6 billion yuan (USD1.6 billion). Additionally, Alibaba faces rising competition from Pinduoduo, known for its low prices through its parent company's Teemo app. These competitive pressures come amid broader economic difficulties in China, including weak consumer confidence and ongoing issues in the real estate sector, which have dampened both household and corporate spending.



The results also come against a backdrop of disappointing economic indicators released by Beijing, despite efforts to stimulate growth in the world's second-largest economy. The persistent crisis in China's real estate market, coupled with geopolitical tensions affecting trade with the U.S. and EU, continues to challenge economic stability and consumer confidence. These factors collectively contribute to the hurdles Alibaba faces in navigating the current economic landscape.



