(MENAFN) Dmitry Trenin argues that the ongoing conflict between Russia and the West should not be narrowly defined as merely the “Ukraine crisis.” Instead, this confrontation is a global issue affecting various sectors from finance to sports and spans multiple regions. Trenin highlights that, within Europe, the Baltic region has emerged as a particularly tense area, raising concerns about whether it might become the next battleground.



In Western Europe and North America, there is a longstanding scenario in which, following a presumed victory in Ukraine, the Russian military might advance further, targeting the Baltic states and Poland. This narrative serves to persuade Western Europeans to fully commit to supporting Kiev, under the threat of a potential conflict on their own soil.



Trenin points out that there is a notable lack of public discourse in the European Union about whether Moscow genuinely seeks a direct conflict with NATO. Questions about Russia’s objectives and the potential costs of such a war are rarely discussed, possibly due to fears of being accused of promoting Russian propaganda.



Furthermore, provocative statements from some of Russia's northwestern neighbors, including Poland, the Baltic states, and Finland, have suggested measures like blockading the Kaliningrad exclave and restricting Russia’s access to the Gulf of Finland. While many of these comments come from retired officials, current politicians and military figures have also expressed similar views.



Trenin's analysis underscores the growing tension in the Baltic region and the broader implications of the Russia-West standoff, suggesting that the situation could escalate if not carefully managed.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572456