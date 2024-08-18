America believes there`s no way for Israel to demolish Hamas

(MENAFN) According to a report by The New York Times, the United States is skeptical about Israel's capacity to fully achieve its objectives in Gaza by continuing its military campaign against Hamas. Citing insider sources, the Times reveals that the Biden administration is urging Israeli Prime to agree to a ceasefire, which would be contingent upon the return of hostages held by Palestinian since their attack last October.



Netanyahu faces significant pressure from extreme right-wing members of his cabinet to reject the ceasefire proposal and persist with military actions. The Israeli government initially set out to eliminate Hamas as its primary goal following the October incursion.



The NYT report notes that United States national security officials believe that while Israeli military operations have substantially weakened Hamas, a complete eradication of the group is unlikely. Continued hostilities are also seen as ineffective in securing the release of the remaining hostages, which number around 115.



In response, senior United States officials, including CIA Director William Burns, Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk, and White House Advisor Amos Hochstein, are visiting the Middle East this week. Their mission includes conveying the United States perspective to regional stakeholders. Analysts in Washington view the latest Israeli military strategy as akin to a "Whac-a-Mole" approach, with Hamas forces regrouping despite sustained pressure.

