(MENAFN) The prospect of a new conflict in the Middle East raises grave concerns about the potential consequences for the entire region. If war erupts, it is anticipated that no side will emerge victorious, with the United States facing significant responsibility for the ensuing disaster. Critics argue that United States support for Israel has facilitated the emergence of a state accused of genocide, apartheid, and severe regional aggression. This unyielding support may ultimately prove detrimental to Israel's own interests.



Currently, there are heightened fears that Iran might soon launch its first missile strike against Israel. This potential retaliation is reportedly in response to Israel's recent attack on Tehran, which resulted in the death of Ismail Haniyeh. According to Israeli intelligence, an Iranian missile attack could be imminent, with predictions suggesting it may occur within days.



On August 11, The Jerusalem Post quoted Ahmad Bakhshaish Ardistani, a member of Iran's parliamentary national security committee, who indicated that Iranian air operations against Israel might last three to four days. Additionally, Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, has vowed to deliver a significant retaliatory blow in response to Israel's recent assault on Beirut.



The situation is further complicated by the substantial arsenal of Hezbollah, which reportedly includes over 100,000 rockets capable of reaching various targets within Israel. Iran's potential response could involve advanced missiles fired without prior warning, increasing the likelihood of significant casualties.



The escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, coupled with Hezbollah’s involvement, could quickly lead to a severe regional conflict, characterized by a rapid increase in missile traffic and heightened casualties. The anticipation of such developments underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent a larger-scale confrontation.

