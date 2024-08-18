Ongoing conflict in Gaza tragically results in deaths of numerous children

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has tragically resulted in the deaths of numerous children, along with their families and relatives, as shelling and persist. Over the past eleven months of relentless aggression, medical data reveals that 16,456 children have been killed, with thousands more injured. The humanitarian crisis has been further exacerbated by the occupation’s control over the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which has prevented the critically from seeking treatment abroad. This blockade has led to the deaths of over a thousand more children, compounding their suffering.



The situation took a turn for the worse on May 6 when the Israeli army launched a ground offensive in Rafah, ignoring international warnings about the severe impact on displaced residents. The following day, Israeli forces took control of the Rafah crossing, tightening their siege on Gaza and isolating its residents.



Children in Gaza are not only grappling with death and injury but are also enduring immense fear and trauma from continuous bombardments, ongoing displacement, and overcrowding in inadequate shelters. The lack of basic necessities in these displacement centers further intensifies their suffering. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised alarm about the psychological impact of the conflict, noting that many children are plagued by insomnia and deep-seated trauma due to the horrors they have witnessed. UNICEF has expressed grave concern for the future of these children if the violence persists.

