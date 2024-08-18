Negotiations regarding prisoner exchange, ceasefire in Gaza gets trapped in repetitive cycle of failure

(MENAFN) Negotiations regarding a prisoner exchange and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are currently trapped in a repetitive cycle of failure, primarily due to the occupation’s insistence on new conditions that have been rejected by Hamas. This impasse persists despite Egypt’s efforts to host the next round of talks, following conflicting reports about the outcomes of the recent discussions held in Qatar.



Egypt has announced that preparations are underway to host the next round of ceasefire talks in Cairo, given the severe humanitarian and health impacts of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdel Aty emphasized the critical nature of these negotiations, describing them as essential to preventing further escalation and advocating for international recognition of the State of Palestine.



In contrast, Hamas has expressed frustration with the negotiations, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging the ceasefire efforts. According to Hamas, the Israeli government’s new demands have obstructed progress and undermined the mediation efforts that took place in Doha. They argue that Netanyahu’s actions are deliberately prolonging the conflict and thwarting any resolution to the issues at hand. The continued deadlock reflects the difficulty of reaching an agreement amidst persistent intransigence and shifting conditions.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572427