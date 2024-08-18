Defence Forces Repel Massive Russian Attack In Donetsk Region In Morning - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A massive Russian attack has been repelled near the settlements of Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo .

"This morning, the enemy launched a massive attack near the settlements of Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk region. In particular, the Russian occupiers, supported by an armoured group of 12 vehicles, tried to break through the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and advance towards Toretsk," the statement said.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy attack with skilful and coordinated actions. No positions were lost. In the course of the battle, 10 pieces of equipment were destroyed and 68 Russian invaders were neutralised, 41 of them irretrievably, the General Staff stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, 139 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian troops were recorded at the front on 17 August.