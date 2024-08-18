Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons crowned Esports World Cup Club Champions

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 17 August 2024:

Team Falcons of Saudi Arabia became the first-ever Esports World Cup Club Champions on an electrifying Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City – winning the coveted title and $7 million first prize in one of the most significant moments in Saudi Arabian esports history.



With the Kingdom’s hometown heroes already boasting a commanding championship advantage (4160 points) heading into the penultimate day of the penultimate weekend in Riyadh, results across two of the Week 7 competitions saw their lead became unassailable.



Despite a valiant effort, The Netherlands’ Team Liquid – Team Falcons’ closest challengers in second place – missed out on qualification for next week’s Tekken8 tournament, a result which ended their EWC Club Championship hopes.



Elsewhere on Saturday, Team Vitality also dropped out of the running after bowing out of StarCraft II. With the French club competing in all three of the Week 8 tournaments – Tekken8, RENNSPORT, and Rocket League – StarCraft II victory would have meant a title win was still possible. However, they too came up short on the day, resulting in Team Falcons officially becoming the 2024 Club Championship winners – news that ignited jubilant scenes as a partisan home crowd celebrated the achievement.





MENAFN18082024007720016581ID1108572275