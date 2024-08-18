Ukraine's Air Force Hits Another Bridge In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force hit another bridge in Russia's Kursk region.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Kursk direction. Minus one more bridge!” he wrote.
According to Oleshchuk,“the Air Force aircraft continue to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes, which significantly affects the course of combat operations.”
The commander thanked the pilots for their professionalism and results.
As reported by Ukrinform, Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on August 16 shared footage showing Ukrainian pilots hitting enemy strongholds, logistics centers and supply routes in the Kursk sector.
Photo: AFU General Staff
