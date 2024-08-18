Ambassador Bagci Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan For Solidarity & Support
Date
8/18/2024 5:16:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador of Turkiye to our republic Cahit Bagci thanked
Azerbaijan for its support in extinguishing forest fires in his
country, Azernews reports, citing the post shared
by the ambassador on the "X".
"The BE-200CS amphibious fire-fighting aircraft and its crew
prepared to support our ongoing work on fighting forest fires in
different regions of our country, and its crew, have just departed
from Baku to Izmir on the instructions of the President of
Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
On behalf of our country, our people, and our state, we thank
all the fraternal people of Azerbaijan in the person of President
Ilham Aliyev for this solidarity and support shown as always.
Our joys and sorrows are the same. Because we are one nation,
two states. Our strength is our unity", the ambassador said.
It should be noted that in accordance with the order of
President Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft of the
Ministry of Emergencies (Emergencies Ministry) aviation unit was
sent to Turkey to help the brother country in the fight against the
strong forest fires that occurred in the Republic of Turkey. At the
same time, the relevant fire-rescue forces of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs have been put on alert.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.