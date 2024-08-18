DPS Monarch International School Marks 78Th Independence Day Of India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: With celebrative vibe and patriotic fervour, DPS Monarch International School celebrated the 78th Independence Day of India yesterday in the school premises.

The School Director Rocky Fernandes was the Chief Guest, and he unfurled the Indian national flag which was followed by the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, he enlightened the audience about the priceless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in their endeavor to earn freedom for the nation.

Master Syed Omar, the Cultural Secretary, welcomed the gathering and proposed a vote of thanks. Avika Gaur, the Editor-in- Chief presented an endearing Hindi Poem on the sacrifices made by our soldiers while Mithulashree, the Integrity house Captain presented an English Speech on the importance of Independence Day for the current generation of youngsters.

The School Executive Commitee Members, Directors along with the Principal and Key Functionaries wished all the staff, students and parents and thanked all for joining in the celebrations. The school officials, the teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and students were among those who attended the 78th Independence Day celebrations of India.