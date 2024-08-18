British & Portuguese Company, Bluestain Global, launches its own MPox virus detection product

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Bluestain Global, a British Portuguese joint-venture, based in London, announced today at a press conference in Porto, Portugal, the launch of the Bluestain MPox (Monkeypox) virus detection kit.



The new rapid detection test for the mpox virus promises to be a game-changer in global health, delivering unmatched speed and accuracy at a critical moment. This launch follows the successful Bluestain cancer detection product the company introduced to the global market a few months ago.



A Visionary Response to a Global Crisis



The roots of this remarkable achievement trace back to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. Amidst this unprecedented crisis, Professor Fernando Ferreira and Professor Paula Melo, both co-founders of Bluestain Global, and globally recognized scientists, invented at that time a Covid detection test kit. The test kit was successfully used by many authorities in Portugal and was playing a critical role in Portugal's pandemic response.



Enter BlueStain Global: A New Era of Diagnostics



Building on the legacy of success, Prof. Ferreira and Prof. Melo launched BlueStain Global, a joint venture with British IKAR Holdings, a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, based in London.



The new venture is focusing on developing rapid diagnostic tests for emerging health threats.



Their new innovation, the "BlueStain Mpox Test," is a testament to their continued dedication to global health.



The "BlueStain Mpox Test": A Game-Changer for Public Health



The "BlueStain Monkey Pox Virus Test" represents a quantum leap in virus detection. Engineered with cutting-edge molecular techniques, this test offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity. It is designed to deliver results within 15 to 30 minutes, making it an indispensable tool for healthcare providers in the early detection and containment of mpox outbreaks.



What sets the "BlueStain Mpox Test" apart is its user-friendly design. The test requires minimal training to administer, making it ideal for deployment in both clinical settings and in the field. This rapid turnaround time is critical in curbing the spread of the virus, particularly in high-risk populations or regions where mpox has the potential to cause widespread harm.



A Powerful Tool Against the Mpox Pandemic



The mpox virus poses a significant threat, especially in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. Early detection is the linchpin in preventing large-scale outbreaks and ensuring timely treatment. The "BlueStain Mpox Test" is poised to be a crucial asset in this fight.



Prof. Ferreira, Chairman of Bluestain Global stated: “By delivering fast and accurate results, the "BlueStain Mpox Test" empowers health authorities to act swiftly—isolating infected individuals, initiating contact tracing, and implementing other containment strategies without delay. This rapid response capability is vital in breaking the chain of transmission and mitigating the virus’s impact on communities.



Furthermore, the accessibility of the "BlueStain Mpox Test" makes it a powerful tool in resource-limited settings, where advanced laboratory infrastructure is often lacking. By bridging the gap between high-income and low-income regions, this test ensures that even the most vulnerable populations can benefit from early detection and effective treatment”.



Prof. Melo, board member of Bluestain Global added: “As the "BlueStain Mpox Test" gears up for commercialization in the coming months, it stands to revolutionize global efforts to combat the mpox virus. This innovation is more than just a diagnostic tool—it is a beacon of hope in the fight against an emerging pandemic, offering the speed and accuracy needed to protect public health on a global scale”.



Conclusion: A Legacy of Innovation and Impact



From their decisive action during the COVID-19 pandemic to their latest innovation with the "BlueStain Mpox Test," Fernando Ferreira and Paula Melo have consistently proven themselves as leaders in the field of diagnostics. The establishing of BlueStain Global as a frontrunner in virus detection—speaks to their vision, dedication, and ability to anticipate and respond to global health challenges.



“As BlueStain Global prepares to bring the "BlueStain Mpox Test" to the market, the world stands on the brink of a new era in public health. This test is not just a product; it is a vital tool in the ongoing battle against viral threats, positioning BlueStain Global at the forefront of efforts to safeguard global health and prevent future pandemics. The launch of the "BlueStain Mpox Test" is a powerful statement of the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its mission to protect lives worldwide! As we believe that our new product will help so many people, we are constantly supporting the R&D process by financing the company through UPT token, as the overall strategy of the Unify Platform Token is to support outstanding products for the betterment of the world and its humans”, said Sertan Ayçiçek, Group CEO of IKAR Holding, and member of the board of Bluestain Global.



About Bluestain Global



BlueStain Global Ltd is a company established in London, UK between CESPU Diagnóstico (Portugal) and IKAR Holdings (United Kingdom).



The company is focusing on the healthcare sector and in particular providing rapid diagnostic tests for emerging health threats.



The combined experience and knowledge of globally recognized scientists with the entrepreneurial mindset and execution of the partners makes the company a unique setup within the health industry.





MENAFN18082024007373015942ID1108571771