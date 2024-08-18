Azerbaijan's Amphibious Aircraft To Start Fighting Fires In Turkiye
The "BE-200ÇS" type amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations (MES) Aviation unit, sent by the order of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to help the
brotherly country in the fight against the strong forest fires that
occurred in Turkiye, has arrived in destination,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency
Situations.
It was reported that the plane that landed at the Adnan Menderes
Airport in Izmir will start fighting fires as soon as possible.
