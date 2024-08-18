Kyiv Comes Under Ballistic Missile Attack Sunday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the third time in August, the Russians attacked Kyiv using ballistic missiles.

That's according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, around 05:00, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. This is already the third such attack on the capital in August with a clear 6-day interval!" Serhii Popko, chief of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

This strike was almost identical to the previous two attacks, the statement reads.

According to the reports that are being verified, for the third time in a row, the Russians most likely launched North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles. As in the previous cases, Ukraine's missile defense forces“did not allow the enemy to achieve their goal of hitting Kyiv”.

As per tentative reports, the missiles were shot down on the approach to the capital. The exact modification and number of missiles involved are yet to be reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. Besides the ballistic missiles, Russia also launched one-way attack UAVs also targeting Kyiv.

All drones were downed early on their approach to the city.

The attacks caused no destruction, initial reports say. No one was injured, the administration adds, noting that the updates may follow as reports from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a ballistic missile alert went off in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions this morning.

This is an illustrative photo