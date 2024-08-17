Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Positioned 'Ahead Of The Curve' In Tokenization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI)

is a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company was featured in a new

Benzinga article

that discussed DLMI's favorable positioning in tokenization attributed to its innovative technology, infrastructure and leadership.“DLMI has spent a substantial amount of time and resources under the leadership of its CEO Brian J. Esposito working on the program of converting assets into blockchain-based digital tokens in its ecosystem... A big part of DLMI's strategy was its recent acquisition of Avrio Worldwide PBC, a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack. Avrio will deploy its registered digital financial market infrastructure ('dFMI') for the tokenization of digital assets across the DLMI network of companies in spaces like financial services, real estate, media, entertainment, gambling and more. This interoperability is key to the mass adoption of digital assets and tokenization,” the article reads.“While DLMI is working to create a strong infrastructure, it is also investing in its leadership. The company just announced it is bringing in Douglas Borthwick as advisor and chief token strategist. With over 30 years of experience in the finance industry, he has held significant positions at INX Limited and

INX Digital Company (OTCQB: INXDF) .”

To view the full article, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN