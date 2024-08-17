Latest Israeli Bombing Kills At Least 16 Palestinians In Central Gaza Total Death Toll: 40,005

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 18 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 16 Palestinians were killed by the Zionist targeted bombing, in the Al-Zawaida area, in the central Gaza Strip, in the last 24 hours.

Israeli warplanes bombed overnight a shack and a house, belonging to the Al-Ajl family, near the entrance to Al-Zawaida, also injuring dozens of others, who were transferred to a hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.

The Zionist Forces said in a statement yesterday that, it was continuing operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the regime's Air Force aircraft eliminated about 40 targets.

This took place after the Israeli Zionist's fighting in the Gaza Strip has allegedly ended, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported late Friday night.

Citing senior security officials, the TV said that, Israel can return and re-enter Gaza“when there is new intelligence,” but in general the regime military's activity in the Palestinian enclave is over.

Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip had risen to 40,005, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA