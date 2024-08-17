Serie A Champions Inter Held At Genoa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Genoa: were denied a win in the opening match of their title defence on Saturday as late penalty drama left the champions with a 2-2 draw at Genoa.

Former AC Milan attacker Junior Messias snatched a point for Genoa in the fifth minute of stoppage time after ramming home the leveller from his own saved spot-kick.

Messias' last-gasp equaliser came after Inter defender Yann Bisseck was penalised for handball.

It cost Inter a win which looked to be have been secured by a Marcus Thuram brace following Alessandro Vogliacco's shock early opener for hosts Genoa.

France forward Thuram thought he had given Inter a winning start when with six minutes remaining he delicately dinked home Davide Frattesi's pass, a goal which was initially chalked off for offside but then given after a VAR check.

His perfectly placed header from Nicolo Barella's cross had put Simone Inzaghi's side level on the half hour.

Thuram was Inter's most dangerous player as he also forced two super saves from Pierluigi Gollini and won a penalty in the 34th minute which was revoked following a check on his clash with Milan Badelj.

Promoted Parma played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Fiorentina with each team scoring with brilliant strikes from Dennis Man and Cristiano Biraghi.

Later on Saturday AC Milan begin their campaign with the visit of Torino, while Empoli host Monza in the day's other late match.