Russians Shell Druzhba Town In Sumy Region, 8-Year-Old Child Wounded
8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, Russian troops fired on the town of Druzhba in Shostka district, Sumy region, injuring an 8-year-old child.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, the occupiers shelled Druzhba with artillery at about 10 a.m. on 17 August.
"As a result of the occupiers' attack, an 8-year-old boy was wounded by shrapnel, the child's life is not in danger," the statement said.
Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office
As reported, on the morning of 17 August, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Sumy. Two people were injured. According to police, 15 cars, 5 multi-storey buildings and a shopping centre were damaged.
