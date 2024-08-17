Russian Army Strikes Vorozhba And Bilopillia In Sumy Region With Air Strikes, Wounded
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Vorozhba and Bilopillia in Sumy region, injuring two people.
According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on facebook .
Vorozhba was hit by two air strikes around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, damaging private homes and a local business.
At around 11:40, the invaders dropped a bomb on Bilopillia, injuring a man and a woman, damaging private houses, a service station and cars.
Law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war - Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, around 10:00 on Saturday, 17 August, Russian invaders shelled Druzhba, Sumy region, with artiller . An eight-year-old boy was wounded in the attack.
