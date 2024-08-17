عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Strikes Vorozhba And Bilopillia In Sumy Region With Air Strikes, Wounded

Russian Army Strikes Vorozhba And Bilopillia In Sumy Region With Air Strikes, Wounded


8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Vorozhba and Bilopillia in Sumy region, injuring two people.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on facebook .

Vorozhba was hit by two air strikes around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, damaging private homes and a local business.

Read also: Russians shell Druzhba town in Sumy region, 8-year-old child wounded

At around 11:40, the invaders dropped a bomb on Bilopillia, injuring a man and a woman, damaging private houses, a service station and cars.

Law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war - Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, around 10:00 on Saturday, 17 August, Russian invaders shelled Druzhba, Sumy region, with artiller . An eight-year-old boy was wounded in the attack.

MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108570953


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search