Nine Residents, Including Child, Evacuated From Kherson Region In Past Day
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On July 16, nine residents, including one child, were evacuated from the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Nine residents, including one child, were evacuated by road from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region,” the report says.
As noted, humanitarian assistance is ongoing for residents who remain in the Kherson region.
Over the past day, power engineers also carried out emergency works to repair the lines supplying electricity to Kniazivka, Borozenske, Novovorontsovka, Liubymivka, Novoraisk, Myroliubivka, Bilozerka, Pravdyne, and Kherson.
Read also:
Militants attack Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, three wounded
In addition, 39 employees of the Kherson Regional Municipal Emergency and Rescue Service and the State Emergency Service were involved in the works to restore buildings damaged by Russian strikes in Kherson. Twenty-seven residential properties underwent priority repairs, with 83 windows covered with OSB boards.
As reported, the Kherson region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.
MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108570946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.