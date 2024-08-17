KIPIC: We Hastily Supplied KOC With Needed LNG

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Integrated Industries Company (KIPIC) has hastily provided liquefied natural (LNG) needed to the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to fill the shortage caused by temporary cut of today's supply, Ali Al-Ajmi, KIPIC spokesman and deputy executive head of its Az-Zour Operations, said on Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Ajmi affirmed the KIPIC's commitment to supplying the country's needs of and the of electrical power generation stations needs of low sulfur oils required to operate the power plants.

He referred to the ability of KIPIC to supply required current and expected quantities of gas, thanks to its facilities' flexibility and ability to deal with different types of gas.

The company is keen on continuing cooperation and offering required support to national efforts seeking to ensure continued services of power plants, he stated. (end)

