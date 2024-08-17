Replay Sports Cards Launches The First-Ever Sports Card Shop Franchise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Replay Sports Cards Now Offers Sports Card Enthusiasts the Blueprint to Opening a Local Card Shop in Their Neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail sports cards has officially entered franchising with the launch of the

Replay Sports Cards franchise program. The multi-unit sports cards retailer, previously known as One Stop Sports, announced today its plans to expand across North America with local entrepreneurs through a franchise business model.

With three shops across the Southeast, the emerging franchise is paving the way by offering sports card enthusiasts the blueprint to opening a trusted card shop in their neighborhoods. The franchise program marks the first-ever sports card shop franchise in the U.S., presenting an opportunity for collectors to turn their passion into their own local sports cards business that's ingrained in their communities. Replay Sports Cards stores are a supportive partner in their neighborhoods, teaching sports cards collectors of all ages the history of sports, value of a dollar and investing.

"We're a hub of unmatched knowledge, offering insights and guidance to collectors and franchisees at every level."

The Replay Sports Cards team is exhibiting at Fanatics Fest NYC (Booth No. 3039) on August 16-18, 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City to promote the franchise opportunity.

"There is no better time or place in the world to announce our first of a kind sports card franchise program, than at Fanatics Fest, the world's first immersive sports festival," said Mike Weinberger, co-founder and president of Franchising. "Replay Sports Cards is honored to be a part of this game-changing festival from Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and Topps."

Turn Passion into Profit

As a premier full-service shop that buys, sells, trades and grades cards, Replay Sports Cards is a one-stop destination for trading cards – offering an approachable, welcoming atmosphere for sports card collectors and investors of all ages.

Through its franchise opportunity, Replay Sports Cards offers new entrepreneurs and existing card shop owners the chance to join the brand and gain the backing and ongoing support of a national franchise. The team behind Replay Sports Cards are passionate collectors; experts in buying, selling, trading and grading sports cards; and seasoned franchise pros who've turned their passion for the game into a full-court press toward creating the ultimate card-collecting community.

"We pride ourselves on being more than just a card shop – we're a hub of unmatched knowledge, offering insights and guidance to collectors and franchisees at every level," said Brent Schepel, co-founder of Replay Sports Cards. "Integrity guides our team's interactions and is one of the key aspects we will be looking for in franchisees. Collectors and investors count on us, and our training program ensures our values are carried across Replay Sports Cards shops nationwide."

Franchise Growth Plans

Recently rebranded from One Stop Sports to Replay Sports Cards, the sports cards franchise opened its first location in 2021 in Charlotte, N.C., followed by shops in Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Boca Raton, Fla. The company plans to expand its footprint beyond the Southeastern U.S. in the next 12-18 months and is currently scouting untapped markets and seeking franchisees who share the same passion for sports cards and being a supportive partner in their communities.

To assist in developing the sports cards shop franchise opportunity and managing future growth, Schepel and co-founder Mike Martin teamed with Community Franchise Group , which specializes in transforming emerging franchises into national brands. The group has a collective 100-plus years of experience scaling national franchise brands such as Orange Theory Fitness, Unity Rd., Maui Wowi, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate, Kahala Brands / MTY Food Group portfolio, Play It Again Sports, Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Retro Fitness, Floyd's 99 Barbershop and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.



For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit for more information or contact the Replay Sports Cards team at [email protected] .

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards is a one-stop destination for sports cards, offering buying, selling, trading and grading services at its three locations across the Southeastern U.S. The premier full-service shops offer an approachable, welcoming atmosphere for collectors of all ages, where their passion for trading cards is matched by the brand's commitment to treating everyone with honesty and respect – no matter their age, experience in trading cards or spending capacity. In addition to the brand's physical footprint and presence at the top card shows across the country, Replay Sports Cards also has live shows weekly via Whatnot, @ReplaySportsCards . For more information, visit replaysportscards .

