Special Tactical Training Conducted With Air Defense Units In Azerbaijan

8/17/2024 8:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with this year's training plan, a tactical-special training exercise was conducted with air defense units, Azernews reports.

During the exercise, the combat crews of the S-300“Favorit” surface-to-air missile systems deployed their equipment to combat readiness, marched to their positions, and carried out tasks including repositioning to launch sites, preparing and camouflaging the area.

The training also successfully addressed tasks related to the air defense of important objects and repelling simulated enemy missile strikes.

The main objectives of the exercises were to enhance the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the military personnel and to maintain a high level of combat capability of the air defense units.

AzerNews

