Special Tactical Training Conducted With Air Defense Units In Azerbaijan
8/17/2024 8:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with this year's training plan, a tactical-special
training exercise was conducted with air defense units,
Azernews reports.
During the exercise, the combat crews of the S-300“Favorit”
surface-to-air missile systems deployed their equipment to combat
readiness, marched to their positions, and carried out tasks
including repositioning to launch sites, preparing and camouflaging
the area.
The training also successfully addressed tasks related to the
air defense of important objects and repelling simulated enemy
missile strikes.
The main objectives of the exercises were to enhance the
theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the military
personnel and to maintain a high level of combat capability of the
air defense units.
