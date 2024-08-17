President's Office Discusses Preparations For Winter With International Partners
8/17/2024 8:08:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, together with representatives of central executive authorities, held a briefing for international partners to discuss the needs of Ukraine's energy sector and preparing for the autumn and winter period.
According to the President's Office, the videoconference was attended by representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations, regional military administrations and local authorities.
Minister of Energy German Galushchenko noted that with the necessary funding and appropriate repairs, almost 3 GW of electricity generation can be restored by the end of the year.
According to him, thanks to international partners' assistance, Ukraine already has gas-fired combustion plants that provide distributed electricity generation and support Ukraine's energy system.
According to the President's Office, the Minister informed the participants of the meeting about the priority needs for restoration, repair and launch of generation at the facilities affected by Russian missile strikes, implementation of distributed generation projects, and provision of backup power sources for critical infrastructure.
In turn, Vasyl Shkurakov, acting Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, outlined the needs of our country's regions and certain cities for block-modular and modular boiler plants. With the help of partners, a significant number of these requests are already being met, particularly in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region.
The meeting also focused on the need for cogeneration units and generators, which would allow for a more independent heating system.
Photo: President's Office
