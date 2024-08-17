PGO Opens Case Over Video That Allegedly Shows Severed Head Of Ukrainian Soldier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a that allegedly shows the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On August 16, a video was published on social showing representatives of the Russian demonstrating what appears to be the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier, impaled on a stake. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers are conducting urgent investigative actions aimed at verifying this information and related circumstances,” the statement said.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine's Main Department are carrying out the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier, a video featuring the severed head of an alleged Ukrainian soldier appeared on social media.