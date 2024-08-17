Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 43 Doctors 'Transferred' BJP Alleges 'Sinister Cover-Up' By CM Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee had transferred a total of 43 senior doctors for 'for allegedly raising their voice for justice'. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that the West Bengal and Kolkata has warned action against seeking justice for the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Post trainee doctor who was raped and murdered on 9 August.

| Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: 'Time for PM's intervention', says IMA President

The BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) run West Bengal government's crackdown on doctors and media houses amid vehement protest against the governance is the "most sinister and institutional cover up" to save the culprits.

According to reports, two of the 43 doctors transferred, are Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das , who were previously stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the Kolkata trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found.

| NCW finds BIG breakthrough in Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Sudden renovations...'

The reshuffle triggered a strong response from doctors' associations, who denounced it as a conspiracy and an attempt to intimidate senior healthcare professionals.

BJP also alleged that TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen was removed from his position for saying that there were many complaints against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lead a rally demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. She was flanked by Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Sayani Ghosh, June Malia, among others.

| Nationwide doctors' strike today: What's open and what's closed? Check here

CM Mamata Banerjee issued a 'Sunday deadline' ultimatum to CBI , who are currently investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case. CM Banerjee blamed the 'BJP-Left nexus' for the protests that had rocked the state and the country. Mamata Banerjee has been facing increasing calls to resign over the Kolkata doctor rape case.

The call for her resignation was aggravated when a mob entered the RG Kar hospital in the early hours of Thursday and ransacked the stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, demanding security in their workplace.

| 'MEN will be MEN', Anushka Sharma condemns Kolkata doctor rape case

The mob also vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA ) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services from 6 am on Saturday, 17 August to 6 am Sunday 18 August.