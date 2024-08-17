Salman Khan House Firing: Accused Says He Was 'Magnetically Attached' To Principles Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) One of the individuals accused of firing shots outside the Mumbai residence of Salman Khan claims to have been influenced by the 'character' of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had meant no harm. The assertion came mere days after opposed his bail application and said he could inform the alleged mastermind if released. Gupta however told a special court during the bail hearing that the gangster was not involved in the shooting.

The application claimed that Gupta was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's image as it was created by the media. He was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" as the jailed gangster is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

