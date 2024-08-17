Iran Accuses Afghanistan Railway Consortium Of Lawbreaking And Trespassing On Iranian Railway

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Islamic Republic of Iran's Railway has accused the Afghanistan Railway Consortium of violating the law and its members of breaking into a station located within Iranian territory.

In a statement released on Friday, August 16th, the Iranian Railway claimed that members of the private railway company known as the“Afghanistan Railway Consortium” broke the lock of the Miotek station building inside Iran and entered it, calling this“an intrusion into the railway territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

According to the statement from the Iranian Railway, the movement of any vehicle within the railway territory of Iran without the permission of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway is prohibited, and no individual or legal entity, whether Iranian or non-Iranian, is exempt from this rule.

The Afghanistan Railway Consortium, formed from the merger of several Iranian companies, has not yet responded to the allegations of lawbreaking made by the Iranian Railway.

Iranian media, citing Shahram Jafari, Director General of Foreign Trade at the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway, reported that this consortium does not operate under any Islamic Republic of Iran department.

Mr. Jafari stated:“The entity known as the Afghanistan Railway Development Consortium is composed of several private Iranian companies, and the claim that it is a subsidiary of the Iranian government, the Ministry of Roads, or the Railway Company is inaccurate.”

This incident has sparked concerns over the governance and regulation of cross-border railway operations between Iran and Afghanistan.

The lack of clarity regarding the consortium's affiliations raises questions about enforcing legal frameworks and the potential for future conflicts. Both parties will need to address these issues to ensure the smooth functioning of railway operations in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram