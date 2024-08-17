عربي


Leadership Of State Border Service Visits Alley Of Honor And Martyrs' Alley

8/17/2024 6:13:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 17, on the eve of the 105th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Border Guard, the leadership and personnel of the State Border Service paid deep respect to the cherished memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor, placing flower bouquets at his grave, Azernews reports.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored.

At the Martyrs' Alley, the memory of the sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity was commemorated with a wreath placed at the Eternal Flame monument. The grave of the first border guard national hero Eldar Harun oglu Mammadov was also visited.

