MFA Refutes Russian Fake About Ukraine's Alleged Plans To Use 'Dirty Bomb' At ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has denied Russian reports about Ukraine's alleged plans to use“dirty bombs” or attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power (NPP).

The MFA posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“We are witnessing another surge of crazy Russian propaganda about Ukraine's alleged plans to use 'dirty bombs' or attack nuclear power plants. We officially refute these fake reports. Ukraine has neither the intention nor the ability to carry out any such actions. Russia must stop spreading dangerous lies,” said Tykhyi.

The MFA noted that Ukraine has always been and remains a committed member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“We do not have any 'dirty bombs' and do not plan to acquire them. When Russia first spread this nonsense in 2022, we invited the IAEA mission, which completely refuted this lie. Nothing has changed since then,” the MFA spokesman emphasized.

As reported, the last time Russia actively spread fake news about a“dirty bomb” and nuclear threats was in the autumn of 2022. Russian propagandists and officials began spreading false information immediately following Ukraine's successes at that time: the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region and the liberation of Kherson.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov