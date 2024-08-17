(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, starting his second term on Friday, pledged to drive economic growth and implement social reforms.



Abinader, a 57-year-old former businessman, secured 58% of the vote in May. His pro-business and tough stance on resonated with voters. He also implemented restrictive policies toward migrants from neighboring Haiti.



In his inauguration speech, Abinader outlined his vision for the country's future. "There is no magical solution for success," he stated. "But we have a simple recipe to achieve it."



He emphasized promoting private investment to grow the economy. He also aimed to strengthen transparency and efficiency in public spending.



The Dominican Republic has the largest economy in the Caribbean. It aims to double its $113 billion GDP by 2036.







Abinader achieved significant economic growth during his first term. The country experienced a strong post-pandemic recovery.



GDP growth reached 10.4% in 2021. Tourism, a key sector, rebounded impressively. The Dominican Republic received 10.3 million visitors in 2023.



This figure surpassed any other Caribbean nation. The administration increased social spending, opening nearly 45 hospitals. It also opened over 500 medical centers and expanded access to education.

Abinader's Bold Vision for Further Dominican Growth

The Dominican Republi stands out compared to other Caribbean and Latin American countries. It serves as a positive anomaly.



Much of the region has seen democratic backsliding. However, the Dominican Republic improved in participation, rule of law, and representation.



The country's projected GDP growth of 5.1% for 2024 is notable. It ranks as one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.



Abinader promised a set of social reforms for his second term. He plans improvements to labor rights and social protection.



He also aims to ensure the electoral body's independence. Abinader will propose constitutional changes to prevent exceeding the two-term limit.



His Modern Revolutionary Party holds a strong majority in both legislative chambers. This majority positions Abinader well to implement his agenda.



Abinader has taken steps to improve regional relations. He joined the Alliance for Development in Democracy with Costa Rica and Panama.



This alliance promotes political ties and economic growth. However, he faces ongoing challenges with neighboring Haiti.



Haiti struggles with political instability and gang violence. Abinader urged international intervention in Haiti. He maintains that the Dominican Republic cannot absorb more migrants.



As Abinader begins his second term, he faces significant tasks. He must build on his economic successes.



He also needs to address persistent challenges like poverty and inequality. Regional instability remains a concern.



His administration's performance will be closely watched. It serves as a potential model for effective governance. The region often struggles with political and economic turmoil.

